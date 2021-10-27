(2018 – 2023) Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 26.86% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Additive Manufacturing & Materials market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market are –

3D Systems

Arcam AB

EnvisionTec

EOS GmbH

ExOne

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Materialise NV

Optomec

Stratasys Ltd.

The global additive manufacturing & materials market was valued at USD 8.42 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 35.10 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.86 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by material type, such as Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, By technology stereo lithography, fused deposition modeling, laser sintering, binder jetting printing, and the end user industries are limited to aerospace, automotive, healthcare, government and defense, and industrial. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Demand for Lightweight Construction in Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Lightweight construction, flexibility in design and fabrication, and energy conservation has spurred the demand for high-performance construction processes and materials, across the aerospace and automotive industries. Additive manufacturing makes this design-driven construction a reality, enabling the production of complex structures that are stable, strong, light in weight, and offer capabilities beyond traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques. In the automotive landscape, owing to the demand for high-strength parts to endure the rigors of high-speed racing, the need to build complex geometries, and light weight construction. Further, major market players in the aerospace industry are investing in the development of additive manufacturing-based airplane components and parts. Additionally, the additive production-based technology delivers cost-effective, on-demand, low volume, as well as full batch production, thereby, making it an attractive alternative for the manufacture of aircrafts and automobiles.

Laser sintering has a Major Market Share Amongst Other Technologies

Laser sintering is prominently used in industries that need small quantities of products printed in high-quality materials. It has applications in aerospace, healthcare, military, hardware, and other industry verticals. In the recent years, technological developments in this segment have been focused on the design and movement of the lasers, for performance optimization. The laser-sintering segment is expected to record growth, due to its ability to generate products with good mechanical properties.

Industrial Manufacturing Has a Major Market Share amongst Other End-user Industries

In industrial manufacturing, which includes semiconductors, consumer electronic, goods, and machinery components, additive manufacturing has allowed the production of parts that are geometrically complex, stronger, and cost-effective. As semiconductors are used in almost all electronics, it is necessary to design them with precision, for efficient and seamless functioning. The adoption of AM in semiconductors has led to a reduction in size and improved the finishing. These factors are expected to boost the market.

North America has the Highest Share in the Market

The United States, being among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing, is expected to retain its position as the market leader during the forecast period. In 2016, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reported that more than 8,000 patent applications were filed in the field of Additive manufacturing materials. The patents ranged from prosthetic kits to household and consumer products. The introduction of 3D bio printing (an emerging form of 3D printing) is expected to have a positive impact on the US economy, with all the stakeholders expected to benefit from the use of 3D printing techniques.

