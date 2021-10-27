3D Sensor Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

3D sensors find number of applications in different industry verticals such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial robotics, automotive, security and surveillance, among many others. 3D sensors consist of devices which respond to external environment in 3-dimension by creating 3D maps of the users surrounding. The sensor is a combination of different sensing elements such as ultrasound, TOF, and structured light technologies. With the increasing demand for gesture analysis application, 3D sensor plays an important role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of a large complex system in sectors such as automotive and electronics.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/789

Continued advancements in camera technology and demand for 3D sensors in 3D gaming technology are important factors driving the growth of the market. High maintenance & restoration cost of 3D sensor technology is a key market challenge. The application of 3D motion detection for indoor navigation, especially in media applications using cameras and making 3D sensor compatible with nanotechnology across a range of applications offer major growth prospects for the market.

The 3D sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, applications, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into stereo vision, structured light, time of flight, and ultrasound. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into image sensor, CMOS 3D image sensor, position sensor, acoustic sensor, and accelerometer sensor and others. The CMOS 3D image sensor market is further segmented into 3D electro-optical image sensor and 3D time of flight image sensor. On the basis of applications, the market is further segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, industrial robotics, automotive, entertainment, surveillance & security, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America and Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Some of the key players operating in this market space include Omnivision Technologies, Infineon Technologies, LMI Technologies, PrimeSense, Cognex Corporation, SoftKinetic, Pmdtechnologies GmbH, IFM Electronic, and Occipital Inc.

Ask for Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/789

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of 3D sensor market

The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors

3D sensor Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

By Type

Image Sensor

CMOS 3D Image Sensor 3D Electro-Optical Image Sensors 3D Time of Flight Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Others

By Applications

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial Robotics

Entertainment

Automotive

Surveillance & Security

Others

Key Players

Omnivision Technologies

Infineon Technologies

LMI Technologies

PrimeSense

Cognex Corporation

SoftKinetic

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3D-Sensor-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com