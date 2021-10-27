Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

telligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

Safety belt sensor is a part of safety belt update framework. Car safety belt sensor recognizes occupants in the traveler situate and the back seat. Safety belt update framework utilizes the data given via safety belt sensor to trigger a notice light or a discernable sign.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive seat belt sensor market is forecasted to reach 20.39 billion USD by 2025 from 13.41 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecasted period

Growth by Region

Growing purchasing capabilities of cars with advance safety features is driving the growth of the market in Asia – Pacific region. In Europe and North America, significant opportunities are created for automotive seat belt sensors as a part of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Drivers vs constraints

Increase in the demand for occupant safety across the automobile industry is a major growth driver for automotive seat belt sensor market. Increasing customer awareness on the automotive safety is also a key factor for the growth of the market. In spite of the growth drivers, the cost pressure of equipment manufacturers because of the addition of sensors in seat belts hinder the market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

Olea Sensor Network has released a seat belt vital sign monitor for automotive safety that works with next-generation Internet-of-things. IR sensors are also used for seatbelt warning indicator.

