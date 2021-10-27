Bituminous Paints Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

Bituminous Paints Market report 2019 is devised after comprehensive analysis of Various Significant market factors like Market Opportunities, Market Trends, Market Challenges, Market Size. Bituminous Paints Market report 2019 contains strategically important data like CAGR value, working capital, enterprise value & book value of leading companies for various stakeholders and business decision makers like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Managers, Directors, Presidents to gain understanding of the Bituminous Paints Industry. Bituminous Paints Market report provides Forecast for the period 2019-2025 along with the growth opportunities for the new entrants.

About Bituminous Paints:

Bituminous paints, also known as asphalt coatings, are one of the major segments in water proof coating materials. Bituminous paints contain coal tar and drying oils and are usually black in color as a result of high proportion of bitumen in it. Bituminous paints are manufactured from elongated hydrocarbon molecules which makes the flow rate difficult. Hence, bitumen is very viscous and generally solid under ambient conditions. Viscous bitumen is then heated at a very high temperature to produce a liquid slurry through vacuum distillation. The above mentioned process produces bituminous paints of various grades. According to its diverse grading, polymerization and formulations, bituminous paints help build a protective and vapor proof coating.

North America emerged as a leading regional market with majority of bituminous paints demand driven by U.S. Growing aviation and marine industries is expected to drive North America bituminous paints market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of high growth in construction industry particularly in emerging markets of China and India. Rapid industrialization in the region coupled with significant growth in aviation industry is expected to further complement the regional market growth. Europe bituminous paints market is expected to witness an average growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing regulatory intervention regarding their environmental hazard.

Global Bituminous Paints market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

This industry study presents the global Bituminous Paints market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Bituminous Paints production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

Prominent Vendors in Bituminous Paints Market : Tianjin Haiyunda Metal Materials Co.,Hebei Tuohua Metal Products Co. Ltd.,Juno Bitumix Pvt. Ltd..

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Bituminous Paints market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Protective Coating

Corrosion Prevention

Water Proofing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this Bituminous Paints market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), Bituminous Paints industry share and growth rate for each application, including:

Construction Industry

Steel Industry

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bituminous Paints:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.