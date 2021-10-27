BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market 2019 by Current & Upcoming Trends

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market by Software (mobile device management and mobile application management), Security (device, application), Service (managed, professional), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecom), And Region – Global Industry Forecast till 2023

Key players

The prominent players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Infosys Limited (India), IBM Corporation (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), and Tech Mahindra Limited (India).

Other players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are AT&T (US), Honeywell International (US), Capgemini (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), Accenture (US), and HCL Technologies (India).

Market Synopsis:

The global market for BYOD And Enterprise Mobility is expected to grow from USD 39.04 billion in 2017 to USD 94.41 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.86% during the forecast period. The BYOD (bring your own device) & enterprise mobility enable employees to use their personal devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops for professional purposes. Increased productivity, employee satisfaction, and reduced hardware costs are considered to positively impact the company, its employees and the overall market growth. However, the main challenge regarding IT and other security threats may affect the company’s financial assets and hamper the market growth.

The global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market is expected to have tremendous growth, owing to growing SMEs adopting cloud-based services and high demand for BYOD And Enterprise Mobility solutions from various sectors such as energy and utility, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, and transportation and logistics.

Growing economy, urbanization, and increasing employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization are driving the global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market. Reduced hardware cost, increased penetration of smartphones and the rising demand for enterprise mobility software in large enterprises are some of the driving forces behind the growth of BYOD and enterprise mobility market. The BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market have significant opportunities in the North American and European region, attributed to the growing cloud-based applications in the region. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period. Key players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SAP SE, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Segmentation

By software, the market is segmented into device management, application management, data management, email management, telecom expense management, and others.

By security, the market is segmented into device security, application security, content security, network security, identity access management, and multiple-user management.

By service, the market is segmented into managed and professional services.

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By end-users, the market is segmented into BFSI, automobile, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

Regional analysis

The global market for BYOD And Enterprise Mobility is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market owing to the growing cloud-based application industry. Asia-Pacific is growing at a considerable rate and is expected to emerge as one of the fastest growing markets which can be attributed to the rapid adoption of industrial trends. These regions are the highest adopters of BYOD solutions due to the increasing inclination of companies towards the use of mobile devices for professional purposes.

Competitive Analysis

The companies in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market aim at providing better device security and management solutions to the end-users to enhance performance. Companies are adopting various organic strategies such as product development & enhancement as well as inorganic strategies such as expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market to sustain in the long run.

Intended Audience

Mobility Solution Providers

Mobility Service Providers

Mobile Application Consumers

Device Manufactures

BYOD Service Users

Application and software developers

Enterprises/SMEs

Regulatory Bodies and Telecommunication Organization

