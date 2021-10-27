Fruit and Vegetable Seed Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2023

Market Insight

Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 7.5%. Fruit & Vegetable Seed decides the morphology of the end-product including the quality and the nutritional value. Healthy farming practices and demand for high yield has increased the demand for fruit and vegetable seeds across the globe. Developing economy and increasing population are both having a positive impact on the fruit & vegetable seed market based on wide application and major share for culinary purpose.

Fruit & vegetable seed are ripened ovules that are grown in order to get the desired crop. Seeds are of vital significance for cultivation of healthy crops. The nature and properties of seed decides the morphology of the crop and hence are considered of high importance in farming. Fruits and vegetable constitute a major portion of balanced diet and is consumed across the globe. The market of fruit and vegetable seeds have experienced consistent surge based on high demand throughout the world.

Rising population and increasing demand for fruit and vegetable has influenced the growth of its market globally. Increasing population of people adopting farming as a profession has also raised the demand for vegetable and fruit seeds globally. Wide application of fruits and vegetable across various segments of food industries is considered to be one of the major drivers of this market. Key Players are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players due to high demand of the product. U.S. and Netherlands are amongst the major key players exporting fruit & vegetable seed to various countries of other regions.

The key players profiled in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Seed Market are

Monsanto Company (U.S.),

Groupe Limagrain (France),

Syngenta AG (Switzerland),

Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany),

Takii & Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Advanta Limited (India),

Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan),

Mahyco (India),

Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd. (India),

Mahindra Agri (Samriddhi) (India)

The Global Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market is segmented on the basis of Fruit-Type, Vegetable-Type, Trait, Formulations, Farming-Type and Region. Based on the Fruit-Type, Berries seed is found to be escalating at a high CAGR. Amongst the various vegetable-type, solanaceae is calculated to hold a major share followed by Leafy. On the basis of trait, conventional fruit & vegetable seed dominates the market. Amongst the formulation, inorganic is anticipated to hold a large share. Based on high demand, outdoor farming is holding a large share in market.

Segments

Fruit & Vegetable Seed has been segmented based on Fruit-Type which Drupes, comprises Berries, Citrus Fruits, Melons, Others. Berries is projected to hold a major share.

Fruit & Vegetable Seed has been segmented on the basis of formulation which comprises Organic, Inorganic. Inorganic vegetable and fruit seed dominates the segment.

Fruit & Vegetable Seed has been segmented based on vegetable-type which comprises Brassica, Leafy, Cucurbit, Root Bulb, Solanaceae. Solanaceae is found to hold a major share in the farming industry based on high demand for this family of vegetables including potatoes, tomatoes, chilies and others.

Fruit & Vegetable Seed has been segmented on the basis of trait which comprises genetically modified, Conventional. Conventional seeds are found to hold a major share.

Fruit & Vegetable Seed has been segmented on the basis of farming-type which comprises Indoor, Outdoor. Outdoor farming dominates the segment based on high demand and grower’s convenience.

Key Findings:

Top exporters of Fruit and Vegetable Seed Market include U.S., Germany, Netherlands, France and Denmark. Growth of organic seeds is anticipated to have a high growth during the forecast period.