GaAs Wafer Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2023

GaAs Wafer Market Research Report, by Production Method (Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF), Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)), Application (Mobiles, Photovoltaic Devices, Wireless Communication) — Global Forecast till 2023

Key players

The prominent players in GaAs wafer market are Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (Taiwan), Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (US), Ommic S.A. (France), WIN Semiconductors Corporation (Taiwan), AXT Inc. (US), Century Epitech Co Ltd. (China), Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (China), Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc. (US), Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH (Germany) among others.

Other players in GaAs market are IQE plc (UK), Qorvo, Inc. (US), United Monolithic Semiconductors (France), and Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co, Ltd. (Taiwan) among others.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6473

Market Synopsis

Globally, the GaAs wafer market is expected to grow from USD 625 million in 2017 to USD 1224.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks drives the GaAs wafer market. However, the high production cost is restraining the market growth.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is a semiconductor compound of two elements gallium (Ga) and arsenic (As). Gallium is a product produced after smelting of aluminum and zinc. GaAs is used in various end-use applications such as solar cells, manufacturing of LEDs, laser diodes, and wireless communication. The GaAs is also used in Field Effect Transistors (FET) and integrated circuits (ICs). In this compound, the velocity of electrons is faster than silicon, which makes it ideal for high velocity and high electric field applications. GaAs is more heat-resistant as compared to silicon which makes it suitable for use in power amplifiers for transmitting high-speed signals.

GaAs wafers are suitable for ultra-high radio frequency and fast electronic switching applications. GaAs wafers have many advantages such as better signal to noise ratio, high thermal stability, wider temperature operating range, and high electron mobility. Mobile devices are expected to dominate the application segment during the forecast period. After the launch of 4G and 5G enabled smartphones, the market of 2G and 3G mobile devices dropped significantly, creating opportunities for GaAs market to shift towards 4G and 5G. However, rapid change in new smartphone technologies encourages smartphone manufacturers to replace existing semiconductor wafers.

Segmentation.

By production method, the market is segmented into vertical gradient freeze (VGF), Liquid encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy (MOVPE).

By application, the market is segmented into mobile devices, photovoltaic devices, wireless communication, optoelectronic devices, aerospace & defense, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for GaAs wafer is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of GaAs wafer market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the presence of major vendors and increasing adoption of new technologies and associated services in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the GaAs wafer market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of smartphone users.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gaas-wafer-market-6473

Competitive Analysis

The GaAs wafer market has witnessed major trends including growing demand for large size GaAs wafers and reuse of gallium arsenide wafers for high-performance devices. Large GaAs wafers reduce the manufacturing costs by 25-30%. 150 mm wafers are used to manufacture power amplifiers and ICs. The wafer processing industry is moving towards developing 200 mm GaAs wafers to match pace with its biggest competitor — silicon wafers. Regionally, major GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, the US, China, Japan, and Taiwan.

MicroLink Devices has achieved a 37.75% power conversion efficiency from a three-junction epitaxial lift-off (ELO) thin-film solar cell. This device’s performance is certified by the US ‘National Renewable Energy Laboratory’ and tested under AM1.5G industry standard.

Intended Audience

Memory chip Manufacturers

Semiconductor Product Manufacturing Companies

Sensors and ICs Manufacturers

Electronic Component Suppliers

Mobile manufacturers

Defense agencies

Telecommunication companies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

Continued……

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global GaAs Wafer Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table2 North America: GaAs Wafer Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table3 Europe: GaAs Wafer Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific: GaAs Wafer Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table5 Middle East & Africa: GaAs Wafer Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…..

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/gaas-wafer-market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global GaAs Wafer Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Research Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global GaAs Wafer Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global GaAs Wafer Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global GaAs Wafer Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]