Global Dimethylacetamide Market Report 2019 Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities, Forecast to 2022

Market Overview

The hygroscopic and transparent characteristics of dimethylacetamide are motivating the market. Reports that assess the chemicals and materials industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on numerous industry verticals that examine the market progress and forecasts. The market is projected to attain an exemplary CAGR in the forecast period.

The use of dimethylacetamide in an extensive range of inorganic and organic compounds such as water and esters, among others, is expected to motivate the expansion of the market. Moreover, the increased demand for fibers, production films, and coatings is expected to spur the development of the dimethylacetamide market effectively in the upcoming period. The use of dimethylacetamide in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to rise with mounting production levels prompting favorable expansion. The growth of the agrochemicals sector is expected to encourage market progress in the upcoming period further.

Dimethylacetamide has found numerous application such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, dye & coatings, textiles, leather, others. Increasing demand for in these activities is likely to drive the dimethylacetamide market growth. In 2014, it was predicted pharmaceuticals occupied the major share in terms of value.

Market Segmentation of Dimethylacetamide Market

The segmentation analysis of the dimethylacetamide market has conducted based on applications, end user, and region. Based on the applications of dimethylacetamide, the market is segmented into pesticides, acrylic fiber, synthetic resins, fertilizer, intermediates, catalyst, and others. The segmentation of the dimethylacetamide market based on end user comprises of agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, dye & coatings, leather, and others. Based on region, the dimethylacetamide market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key players of Dimethylacetamide Market

Key players of the global dimethylacetamide market are

DuPont (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Zhejiang jiangshan Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Ak-kim Kimya (Turkey)

Taminco MGC (Nanjing)

Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd.(China)

Regional Analysis of Dimethylacetamide Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region leads the global dimethylacetamide market. China being largest producer and consumer of dimethylacetamide dominates the market segment. Huge demand from end users such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, dye & coatings, textiles, leather, others likely to drive the dimethylacetamide market growth.

Growing demand for films, fibers, and coatings in China, India, Thailand and Indonesia has boosted the dimethylacetamide market demand. The growing capacity of natural dimethylacetamide from China is due to large number of manufacturers compared to U.S. North America is second largest market owing to production of dimethylacetamide.

Table of Content

1… Report Prologue

2… Market Introduction

3… Research Methodology

4… Market Dynamics

5… Market Factor Analysis

6… Global Dimethylacetamide Market, By Applications

7… Global Dimethylacetamide Market, By End User Industry

8… Global Dimethylacetamide Market, By Region

To Be Continue……

