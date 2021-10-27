Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Elevator and Escalator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 35700 million US$ in 2024, from 34000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Elevator and Escalator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Otis

Schindler Group

ThyssenKrupp

Kone

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Hitachi

Fujitec

Hyundai

Yungtay Engineering

Canny Elevator

Volkslift

Syney Elevator

Sicher Elevator

SJEC

Guangri Elevator

Hangzhou XiOlift

Edunburgh Elevator

Suzhou Diao

CNYD

Meilun Elevator

IFE Elevators

Joylive Elevator

Dongnan Elevator

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Elevator (Vertical)

Escalator

Moving Walkway

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub Area

Industrial Area

