Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2017 to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Liquid Feed Supplements market was valued at USD 4.45billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2017 to 2025.

The demand for liquid feed supplements is driven by growing demand for products derived from livestock industry. The growing awareness regarding animal health and nutrition is driving the demand for these products. The use of natural sources for manufacturing is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for products derived from animals

1.2 Increasing awareness regarding animal health and feed quality

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Loss of synthetic amino acids during storage

2.2 Stringent regulatory structure

Market Segmentation:

The global Liquid Feed Supplementsmarket is segmented on the type, source, livestock, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Minerals

1.2 Vitamins

1.3 Proteins

1.4 Others

2. By Source:

2.1 Corn

2.2 Urea

2.3 Molasses

2.4 Others

3. By Livestock:

3.1 Ruminants

3.2 Swine

3.3 Poultry

3.4 Aquaculture

3.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. Dallas Keith Ltd.

3. BASF SE

4. Westway Feed Products LLC

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

6. Performance Feeds

7. Land O’ Lakes

8. Quality Liquid Feeds Inc.

9. Ridley Corporation Limited

10. Graincorp Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Liquid Feed Supplements Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

