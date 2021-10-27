Global Parking Meter Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2025

Global Parking Meter Market valued approximately USD 9.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.97% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Parking Meter Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies’ parking management solutions. The parking meter is highly suitable for public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings universities and hospitals that generate high parking demand. Growth in automobile industry and changing living & working ways with fast moving global economies are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, inclusion of IoT-based services in public places is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Further, parking meter offers various benefits such as optimized parking, reduce traffic, enhanced user experience, new revenue streams, increased safety etc.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078544?utm_source=ken&utm_medium=vik

These benefits also leads in rising demand of parking meter across the world. However, high initial investment requirement and lack of advanced technologies in developing economies are the factors that limiting the market growth of Parking Meter during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Parking Meter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological development, rising adoption of smart devices and growing population in emerging economies such as China and India. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Parking Meter Market during the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising government support and presence of large number of automotive industry in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Cale Access AB

• CivicsSmart Inc.

• IPS Group Inc.

• LocoMobi Inc.

• J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

• METRIC Group Ltd.

• Parkeon S.A.S.

• Parking BOXX

• POM Inc.

• Ventek International

• Worldwide Parking Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ï‚§ Parking Meter (Single Space)

ï‚§ Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

By Application:

ï‚§ Government Institutions

ï‚§ Hospitals

ï‚§ Parks

ï‚§ Transit Systems

ï‚§ Malls & Stadiums

ï‚§ Others

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078544?utm_source=ken&utm_medium=vik

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Parking Meter Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609