Global RTLS in Sports Market Driven By Increased Use of RTLS for Indoor Asset Tracking

RTLS (Real Time Location System) most common and trending technology used to track, find, locate the exact position of objects on a real-time basis. The RTLS work on the node and tags which are mostly deployed or install in a smart device, smartphone, and GPS device all this device help to track the object. The RTLS work on technologies such as GPS, Wi-Fi, and RFID, Bluetooth a various another wireless device.

According to research report, RTLS in sports market to grow at a CAGR of 36.18% during the period 2016-2020.

RTLS made their mark in the Sports sector, with the help of RTLS there has great change and development. It is attracting more and more sports industries toward it. The RTLS help to develop the game strategy and player development, where the captain or head of the games can track and record the movement of each player. Which can be further studied and analysis is done for the development of the game.

Apart from game building and team analysis, the RTLS also help to keep track of players at a personal level such the distances they run each day, speed development and various other fitness activities. Right now the RTLS is carried out in indoor activity due to low range and new technology is still developing.

Even though many industries currently rely on cellular networks and satellite asset tracking, limited signal strength can be difficult to find in home environment. This will increase demand for low cost RFID tags for asset tracking.

Apart from that, RFID transponders is already available in the market. This will enable RTLS based devices to measure distance travel, speed, and other fitness tasks, so that their dependency in asset tracking will increase.

The report provides in-depth analysis for the “RTLS in Sports” market. The report provides the major key finding the demand for the growth of this market, analyzing the region wise, market growth and market share. The report provides key players detail profiles along with operations and financial performance. What are the market challenges, opportunities, Trend are studied. The market forecast till 2020.

The major players cover in the report are Catapult Sports, ChyronHego, Quuppa, STATSports, Zebra, AeroScout, Awarepoint, Bespoon, Decawave, HID, Mojix, OATSystems, Plus Location Systems, Q-Track, Sewio, ThingMagic and the key region are Americas, APAC, EMEA.

