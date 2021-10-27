Global Speech Generating Devices Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

The global speech generating devices market is segmented by display into fixed display devices, dynamic display devices, hybrid display devices; by input into symbol input devices, picture input devices, spelling input devices, others; by output into digitized voice output, synthesized voice output; by technology into manual devices, head tracking technology, eye tracking technology, others; by end-user into e-commerce, specialty clinics, hospital and by regions. Speech Generating Devices Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Among the AAC systems, speech-generating devices (SGDs) [also known as voice output communication aids (VOCAs)] are a type of electronic aids that can support by indicating images or sounds. The users can press the buttons on the SGD interfaces to facilitate communication with others (Beukelman and Mirenda 2013; Schlosser et al. 2009). Numerous studies have explored the effect of AAC systems on social interaction, cognition, and assessment. Flores et al. (2012) reported that SGD and iPad interactive game could enhance social interaction and promote cognitive development and communication behavior among peers.

North America is expected to remain the most dominant region in the speech generating devices global market, followed by Europe. Government’s initiative in providing speech generating devices to the students via school is expected to aid the market grow rapidly in the region. Limited growth in the market is concluded over the forecast years in the Asia pacific region owing its largely ignorant nature about speech generating devices.

Increasing Development in Electronic Technologies

A number of developments in the electronic technology over the past decade have enabled the speech generating devices to be portable and comparatively more user interactive. The global speech generating devices market is witnessing a key trend of superior automation and introduction of AAC apps on mobile devices for supporting people with sophisticated communication requirements as well as for their caregivers. This is deemed to be one of the highly innovative changes occurring worldwide in the speech generating market which will expand the market strongly during the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of prescriptions, cost constraints associated with speech generating devices along with ongoing budgetary slashes, majorly because a big portion of the funding of speech generating devices is channelized through government, third party sources and public schools is anticipated to slow down the speech generating devices market growth.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Speech Generating Devices market which includes company profiling of Abilia Toby Churchill Limited, AMDi, Mayer-Johnson, Jabbla Bvba, Saltillo Corporation, Zyteq Pty Ltd., Tobii Dynavox, Prentke Romich Company, Inc., Lingraphica, Zygo USA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global speech generating devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

