Global Urban Air Mobility Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2019-2026

Global Urban Air Mobility Market valued approximately USD 5.25 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.34% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Urban Air Mobility Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Urban air mobility (UAM) refers to on-demand and automated passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, typically flown without a pilot. Increasing need to enhance operational efficacy, escalating investment, increasing initiative towards smart cities and growing need for alternate transportation mode in urban mobility are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, surging demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation is further likely to propel the growth of the market in the coming future. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, urban air mobility aim to deliver scalable replicable services by capitalizing the benefit from aiding the third dimension to urban mobility, so this is also a factor that contributes towards promoting the demand of urban air mobility across the globe. However, strict regulations associated with the use of urban air mobility and limited adoption of urban air mobility due to pestle factors are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085570?utm_source=ken&utm_medium=vik

The regional analysis of Global Urban Air Mobility Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing investment activities and rising ability to spend more on transportation operations in the region. North America is also estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Urban Air Mobility market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising initiative towards the smart cities and rising adoption of urban air mobility due to growing environmental concerns across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Kitty Hawk

Lilium

EHang

Volocopter

Airbus

Honeywell

Epicore

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Infrastructure

Platform

By Application:

Air Taxi

Personal Air Vehicles

Cargo Air Vehicles

Air Ambulance

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085570?utm_source=ken&utm_medium=vik

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609