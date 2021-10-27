High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market CAGR Status, Size, Scope, Future Expectations, Market Overview and Forecast Research 2019 to 2025

High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

Get Sample PDF of High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Report with Your Corporate E-mail ID: http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14204224

About High Temperature Superconducting Wires

Superconducting wire is wire made of superconductors. When cooled below its transition temperature, it has zero electrical resistance. Most commonly, conventional superconductors such as niobium-titanium are used, but high-temperature superconductors such as YBCO are entering the market. Superconducting wire’s advantages over copper or aluminum include higher maximum current densities and zero power dissipation. Its disadvantages include the cost of refrigeration of the wires to superconducting temperatures (often requiring cryogens such as liquid helium or liquid nitrogen), the danger of the wire quenching (a sudden loss of superconductivity), the inferior mechanical properties of some superconductors, and the cost of wire materials and construction. Its main application is in superconducting magnets, which are used in scientific and medical equipment where high magnetic fields are necessary.Compact and high-capacity underground HTS cables are indispensable for increasing the capacity and reliability of power grids. HTS power cables conduct nearly 5-10 times more power than conventional copper wires of the comparable cross section. There has been substantial development toward the commercialization of HTS power cables. The world’s first high temperature superconducting power transmission cable system in a commercial power grid was set up in the US in 2008. This HTS power transmission system is capable of transmitting 574 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power more than 200,000 homes. Similar projects are also expected to come up across many countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, which will boost this market’s growth prospects in the coming years.HTS power cables provide exclusive benefits for wireless applications due to ultra-low dissipation and distortion, along with, quantum accuracy. Superconductor radio-frequency (RF) filters with higher interference termination have been deployed at cellular base stations, aiding wider range and fewer call drops. Moreover, fourth generation all-digital receivers (ADR) for the US defense offer vast improvements in performance, efficiency, and cost for satellite communications (SATCOM), electronic warfare (EW) and signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems. This will result in the increased adoption of HTS filters and ADRs, which will, in turn, fuel the growth of this market over the next four years.

The High Temperature Superconducting Wires market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Temperature Superconducting Wires.

High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Leading Players:

AMSC

SuperPower

Bruker

Fujikura

Sumitomo

SuNam

SHSC

Innost Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at: http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14204224 Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

Healthcare

R&D