IVD Market is estimated to reach at $84,647 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017-2023

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) is the technique in which medical devices and reagents are used to examine specimens such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids, which are derived from the human body to detect diseases, conditions, and infections. These tests can be performed in stand-alone laboratories, and hospitals- Some of the significant technologies incorporated in vitro diagnostics include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray techniques, sequencing technology, and mass spectrometry, which are used for test sample preparation. Incessant innovations in IVD product design and technology have encouraged doctors and researchers to shift their focus from traditional diagnostic methods to personalized medicines.

There is a growth in need of IVD testing due to increase in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and rise in geriatric population prone to immunological disorders. Moreover, increased application of personalized medicines and widespread knowledge of rare diseases boost the growth of the IVD market. In addition, increase in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, and gynecological diseases boost the adoption of IVD devices and reagents. On the contrary, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies limit the growth of the market. The global IVD market is accounted for $61,103 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $84,647 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017-2023.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bayer AG

Sysmex Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, end-user, and geography. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. On the basis of techniques, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques. By application, the market is classified into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end-user, it is divided into hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global IVD market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

By Techniques

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)

Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)

Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)

Rapid Tests

Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays (ELISPOT)

Radioimmunoassay

Western Blot

Blood Testing

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Hybridization

DNA Diagnostics

Microarrays

Others

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Basic Metabolic Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Renal Profile

Electrolyte Panel

Specialty Chemicals

Other IVD Techniques

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Other Indications

By End Users

Standalone Laboratory

Hospitals

Academic and Medical Schools

Point of Care Testing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2 KEY BENEFITS

1.3 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2 KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1 Top investment pockets

3.2.2 Top winning strategies

3.3 PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3 Threat of new entrants

3.3.4 Threat of substitute

3.3.5 Competitive rivalry

3.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1 Drivers

3.5.2 Restraint

3.5.3 Opportunity

Continue….

