Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Global Market 2019-2024: Agilent Technologies, Airspan, Alcatel-Lucent, Aricent Group

Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Agilent Technologies

Airspan

Alcatel-Lucent

Aricent Group

BridgeWave Communications

Broadcom Corporation

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Huawei

InterDigital

Juniper Networks

LG Electronics

Motorola

NEC

Nokia-Siemens Networks

Qualcomm

Samsung

ZTE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Application I

Application II

The Information and communications technology (ICT) refers to an essential aspect of information technology (IT) that focuses on the role of unified communications as well as the integration of telecommunications like wireless signals and telephone lines, in addition to computers and other software and its storage and audio-visual systems. This allows users to store, access, transmit, and tweak information. In other words, ICT refers to the combination of telephone networks and audio-visual with computer networks via single cabling or link system.

The worldwide ICT landscape has been experiencing radical transformation at an unprecedented rate, mostly owing to the adoption as well as the proliferation of creative applications and latest devices. Cutting-edge technology trends, including Cloud, Mobility, Social Media, and Analytics, are giving birth to flexible enterprises, in addition to improving customer experience, which has established exceptional value chains along with business models. Rise in broadband, mobile penetration, and the Internet has paved the way for the growth of the ICT market around the world. The demand for access to content and products anywhere and anytime, along with the need for enterprise agility is responsible for the surge in the ICT market. With around 3 billion Internet subscribers and 7 billion mobile subscribers globally, the ICT market is now being viewed as a substantial opportunity for technology marketers.

Moreover, the ICT industry has become a vital part of almost every leading sector such as healthcare, BFSI, aerospace and defense, transportation, oil and gas, and logistics, among others. Emerging technologies, niche solutions, newer applied areas, and vertical cross-implementation are a few areas of interest in the ICT market. In terms of regional adoption, North America has been a mature market for ICT, while Asia-Pacific has been the ground for the R&D of several low-cost technologies.

Classification of ICT with Respect to the Technological Approach

Services

These are services that are based on electronics, facilitating the storage, acquisition, disclosure, and treatment of information, along with the communication or transmission of the same.

Equipment

Equipment refers to the electronic resources used for storage, acquisition, disclosure, and processing of information and also the transmission or communication of that information.

These indicate the essential differences existing between electronic equipment and the aspects that allow processing and transmission of information.

At present, it is possible to attain various communication services via the same equipment, such as in the case of cell phones that lets us access a significant amount of information by internet, voice, etc. from the same device. However, one can also access these services via the use of various forms of ICT equipment, like internet service, which is in contact with a computer or a cell phone.

Classification of ICT with Respect to Market of Information and Communications Goods and Services

Telecommunications Market – In simple words, the relation between mobile and fixed telephony is what constitutes a telecommunication market.

Audiovisual market includes radio and television.

Computer Services Market is inclusive of personal computers, coupled with data communications networks and messaging servers.

Continued…..

