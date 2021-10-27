Major Growth Expected in Tattoo Removal Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global tattoo removal market was valued at $11,614 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,317 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2017 to 2023. Tattoo removal is a process of removing permanent tattoo from the skin. The removal process is undertaken by using laser, surgical, creams, and various other processes. The use of laser techniques for tattoo removal is the predominant tattoo removal process in the industry.

Different type of lasers such as Q-switched ruby laser, Q-Switched Nd-YAG laser, and Q-Switched Alexandrite laser are used to remove black as well as colored tattoos. The other options available for tattoo removal include surgical excision, tattoo removal creams, dermabrasion, plastic surgery, and others. Creams are less painful than laser and surgical procedures to remove tattoos, but, it is time taking and relatively less efficient.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Alma Lasers

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

BISON MEDICAL

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Cryomed Aesthetics

Eclipse Lasers Ltd.

LUMENIS

Syneron Inc.

Fotona d.o.o.

With the increase in the number of people getting inked, the chances for tattoo removal also increases, thus, majorly driving the tattoo removal market. Furthermore, change in preferences and lifestyles of the tattooed people owing to various social and personal situations has surged the tattoo removal process. However, the high cost associated with the tattoo removal is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, with the advancement in technology, new technique such as intense pulsed light therapy has come into existence and made new opportunity of market growth.

The tattoo removal market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. By procedure, the market is classified into laser (passive and active (Q-switched) laser), surgical excision (dermabrasion and plastic surgery), creams, and others. By end user, the market is divided into tattoo parlors and skin & dermatology clinics. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Procedure

Laser

Active Laser

Passive Laser

Surgical Excision

Dermabrasion

Surgical Excision

Creams

Others (Intense Pulsed Light Therapy, Saline, Deep Chemical Peels, and Rejuvi)

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

