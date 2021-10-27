Maldives Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers and Industry Key Players – Dhiraagu, Wataniya, Ooredoo Maldives

WiseGuyReports.com “Maldives – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Ooredoo Maldives extends FttP services to more than 40 islands. Although the Maldives has a population of only 360,000 the telecom market is bolstered by the considerable influx of tourists. Steady growth in recent years has attracted international investment, including the Qatar-based Ooredoo Group. The vibrant tourist sector helps to account for the unusually high mobile penetration rate, though multiple SIM card use is also widely adopted. In addition a large number of expatriate workers require SIM cards on a semi-temporary basis

The two licensed operators, Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun (Dhiraagu) and Ooredoo Maldives, have both invested in HSPA and LTE infrastructure, providing coverage to all populated islands. Dhiraagu in late 2018 also demonstrated 5G. These developments have encouraged the take-up of mobile broadband services among subscribers. Both operators also provide fixed-line services.

The country has given priority to telecom infrastructure upgrades, with considerable success. There is a well-developed national network, though investment has been concentrated in the capital Malé as well as in the tourist resort islands. The submarine cable connection to Sri Lanka improved international bandwidth and helped reduce access pricing for end-users. A second submarine cable linked the archipelago to India in 2006. Additional cables linking the main atolls has substantially strengthened domestic connectivity.

This was augmented by a new inter-island National Submarine Cable network contracted by Ooredoo Maldives: the 1,200km nationwide system, which came into service at the end of 2016, supports traffic demand arising from increased use of mobile broadband and fibre. In 2016 international internet bandwidth increased 37%.

Ooredoo Maldives extends SuperNet FttP service to more than 40 islands;

Dhiraagu completes upgrade of the fixed broadband network in Malé, trials 5G services;

Ooredoo and Huawei Marine complete nationwide submarine cable project;

Ooredoo Maldives completes IPO;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to October 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Dhiraagu, Wataniya, Ooredoo Maldives, Focus Infocom, Thuraya, Cable & Wireless Communications.

