Medical Device Coatings Market Analysis by Leading Key Insights, Top Manufactures, Scope, Demand and Forecast by 2023

Medical device coatings (MDC) are materials that provide greater flexibility or adjustability to the physicians and reduce the thrombogenicity in patients. These materials enable reduced injury to the blood vessels and help to lower the friction between medical devices and tissue. These materials provide wetting, uniform adhesion, wear resistance, and coating homogeneity. The global medical device coatings market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference for implantable & non-implantable medical equipment, growth in the number of private & public hospitals, and increase in demand for coatings due to their improved biocompatibility between live tissue and medical devices. The global MDC market accounted for $11,032 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $17,400 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013455



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Surmodics, Inc.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Royal DSM

Hydromer. Inc.

Precision Coatings Co. Inc.

AST Products Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Biocoat, Inc.

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

The global medical device coatings market is driven by rise in prevalence of diseases; increase in demand for hydrophilic lubricious coatings; and the use of cardiovascular and urology catheters, and short term implanted devices. However, time-consuming approval process and volatile raw material prices impede the market growth. The increase in awareness about novel surgeries, geriatric population, and demand for better healthcare facilities provide opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global medical device coatings market is segmented on the basis of coating, material, device type, and geography. Based on coating, it is bifurcated into hydrophilic and hydrophobic coating. Based on material, it is divided into metals, ceramics, and polymers. The metal segment is further categorized into silver, titanium, and others. The polymers segment is divided into silicones, parylene, and fluoropolymers. Fluropolymers are further classified into polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), and others. Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed across the globe at country level to determine the market size and forecast for each segment and sub segment of the market.

The key players profiled in this market are Surmodics, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Royal DSM, Hydromer. Inc., Precision Coatings Co. Inc., AST Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., and Harland Medical Systems Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the use of medical device coatings in medical settings.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Coating

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

By Material

Metals

Silver

Titanium

Others

Ceramics

Polymers

Silicones

Parylene

Fluoropolymers

PTFE

PVDF

Others

By Device Type

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedics

Dentistry

Neurology

Gynecology

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Coatings2Go, LLC.

Hemoteq AG

Materion Corporation

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013455



Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING (2016)

3.4. PATENTS ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Patent analysis by year (2010-2016)

3.4.2. Patent analysis by region

3.5. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876