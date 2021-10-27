Medical Transcription 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.

In 2018, the global Medical Transcription market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.