Medical Transcription 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.
In 2018, the global Medical Transcription market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Medical Transcription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Transcription development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mmodal
Nuance Communications
Transcend Services
Acusis
iMedX Information Services
MTBC
nThrive
Medi-Script Plus
Outsource2india
TransPerfect
VIVA Transcription
Medscribe
Pacific Solutions
Same Day transcriptions
DoctorDocs
World Wide Dictation
Athreon
BVS Transtech
Excel Transcriptions
GMT
LC Transcription Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Outsourcing
Offshoring
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Academic Medical Centers
Other
https://www.erienewsnow.com/story/40382977/medical-transcription-2019-global-trends-market-size-share-status-swot-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medical Transcription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medical Transcription development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Transcription Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Outsourcing
1.4.3 Offshoring
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Transcription Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinical Laboratories
1.5.4 Academic Medical Centers
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Medical Transcription Market Size
2.2 Medical Transcription Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Transcription Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Medical Transcription Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Mmodal
12.1.1 Mmodal Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Medical Transcription Introduction
12.1.4 Mmodal Revenue in Medical Transcription Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Mmodal Recent Development
12.2 Nuance Communications
12.2.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Medical Transcription Introduction
12.2.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Medical Transcription Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.3 Transcend Services
12.3.1 Transcend Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Medical Transcription Introduction
12.3.4 Transcend Services Revenue in Medical Transcription Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Transcend Services Recent Development
12.4 Acusis
12.4.1 Acusis Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Medical Transcription Introduction
12.4.4 Acusis Revenue in Medical Transcription Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Acusis Recent Development
12.5 iMedX Information Services
12.5.1 iMedX Information Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Medical Transcription Introduction
12.5.4 iMedX Information Services Revenue in Medical Transcription Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 iMedX Information Services Recent Development
Continued…….
