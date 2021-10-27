Nanomedicine Market is Expected to Show Significant Growth in Coming Years | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2023
Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that uses tools and knowledge of nanotechnology for prevention and treatment of different diseases. Nanomedicines are multifunctional drugs with programmable properties that find applications in monitoring, construction, repair, and control of biological systems at the molecular level using nanodevices and nanoparticles. These nanomedicines have the potential to revolutionize the current scenario of detection of disease, its treatment, and diagnosis methods. The global nanomedicine market accounted for $111,912 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $261,063 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023.
The global nanomedicine market is driven by emerging innovative technologies for drug delivery, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, rise in government support and funding, and growth in need for safe and cost-effective therapies. However, long approval process and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) restrain the market growth. In addition, increase in out-licensing of nanodrugs and growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Abbott Laboratories
CombiMatrix Corporation
General electric Company
Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Mallinckrodt plc.
Merck & Company, Inc.
Nanosphere, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The global nanomedicine market is segmented based on modality, application, indication, and region. Based on application, it is classified into drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicine, implants, and others. Based on indication, it is categoried into oncological diseases, neurological diseases, urological diseases, infectious diseases, ophthalmological diseases, orthopaedic disorders, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. On the basis of modality, it is bifurcated into treatments and diagnostics.
Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in the global market, owing to increase in presence of stronger players focussed on R&D activities and commercialization of nanomedicines in the region. In addition, this region leads in the number of nanotechnology patent applications resulting in higher demand in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and growth in health awareness among the middle-class population.
The key players operating in the global market have focused on expanding their presence in the nanomedicine sector. Moreover, new players moving into healthcare contribute by expanding expertise range, leveraging diversification, and augmenting scale by providing the necessary capital for the nanomedicine development.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global nanomedicine market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.
Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Application
Drug Delivery
Vaccines
Diagnostic Imaging
Regenerative Medicine
Implants
Others
By Modality
Diagnostics
Treatments
By Indication
Oncological Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Orthopedic Disorders
Neurological Diseases
Urological Diseases
Ophthalmological Diseases
Immunological Diseases
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Celgene Corporation
UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S.A.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals
Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.
Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation
Gilead
Cytimmune Sciences, Inc.
NanoCarrier
LTT BioPharma
Mebiopharm
