Operating Room Equipment Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2023 according to a new research report

In medical settings, the operating room (OR) is a facility wherein surgical interventions and procedures are performed on patients to treat various pathological and physiological conditions. The OR acts as a safe, inert, and sterile environment to perform surgeries. Therefore, it is vital that sound equipment are provided, which lead to successful surgical interventions. The operating room equipment has evolved tremendously in the past decade, improved equipment such as surgical navigation systems have greatly streamlined OR procedures. The global operating room market accounted for $24,192 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $33,308 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Surge in number of hospitals, increased investment in OR equipment, and rise in global geriatric population supplement market growth. Furthermore, growth in regulatory approvals for different OR equipment along with rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries boosts the market. However, high costs associated with OR equipment and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S. impede the growth of the market. Untapped potential of emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key market players during the forecast period.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013530



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Steris Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Getinge Group

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Dr?gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

General Electric Company

Medtronic, plc

Mizuho SOI

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

The operating room equipment market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into anesthesia machines, electrosurgical devices, multi-parameter patient monitors, surgical imaging devices, operating tables, operating room lights, and surgical navigation systems. The multiparameter patient monitors are further classified into high, medium, and low acuity multi-parameter patient monitors. Similarly, the surgical imaging devices are further categorized into mobile C-arm and mini C-arm. The operating tables are further subdivided into general operating tables and specialty operating tables. The operating lights are segmented into traditional lights and LED lights. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Anesthesia Machines

Electrosurgical Devices

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors

High Acuity

Medium Acuity

Low Acuity

Surgical Imaging Devices

Mobile C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Operating Tables

General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Traditional Lights

LED Lights

Surgical Navigation Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Olympus

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew plc

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013530



Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2016)

3.4. PATENTS ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Patent analysis by year (2010-2016)

3.4.2. Patent analysis by region

3.5. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876