Orange Extract Market Size, Value Share, Statistics, Business Strategy, Emerging Trend, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Orange extract is derived from various types such as blood orange, bitter orange, and mandarin orange. Orange extract is made from the oil in the orange rind, water, and alcohol. The extract offers a stronger orange taste than juice, and gives a fresh, clean, fruity, citrus taste. Extraction can be carried out through several conventional methods such as steam distillation and solvent extraction. Novel methods such as supercritical fluid extraction and turbo distillation are also used for orange extraction. Conventional methods offer the benefit of simplicity and cost-effectiveness, although the yield is low as compared to the new methods. Orange extract is a rich source of vitamins including C, B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6, flavonoids, terpenes, potassium, and calcium, while orange power is a good source of dietary fibre. Additionally, orange peel oil offers a light, sweet, and fresh top note with fruity and aldehydic character and is used extensively in the food industry, primarily as a flavoring agent.

The global Orange Extract Market has been segmented based on form, category, application, and region.

Based on form, the Global Orange Extract Market has been segmented into powder and liquid. The liquid segment is expected to dominate the global orange extract market during the forecast period. Orange extract is obtained from both the peel as well as pulp of oranges. The powder form is generally obtained from orange peels and is gaining traction owing its application in the production of bath scrubs, face masks, hair products, air fresheners, lip balms, and mosquito repellant, among others.

Some of the key players in the Global Orange Extract Market are

Nutrizo Advancis Health Care (India),

Cook Flavoring Company (US),

Southern Flavoring Company, Inc. (US),

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Canada)

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland),

Döhler GmbH (Germany),

RC Fine Foods, Inc. (US),

McCormick & Company, Inc. (US),

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc. (US),

Spice Jungle, LCC (US).

Regional Analysis

The global Orange Extract Market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The orange extract market in Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate during the forecast period. It is also expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2018 to 2023. Orange extract is increasingly being used in several industries to process a variety of products ranging from snacks to anti-aging creams. Advancements in agricultural practices and the introduction of several consumer products infused with orange extract are expected to be major drivers for the growth of the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period.

The Global Orange Extract Market has been divided, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global orange extract market during the forecast period. Oranges are widely grown in the conventional form due to the ease in bulk farming and the high profit margins. Moreover, easy availability of conventionally grown citrus fruits and their reasonable price are driving the demand for conventional orange extract. However, growing health concerns caused by the harmful chemicals used in the cultivation of oranges is fuelling the growth of the organic segment. The segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period since health-conscious consumers prefer organic products including extracts.

By application, the global orange extract market has been divided into food & beverage, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017 and grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing use of orange extract to add flavor to confectionery and bakery products, sherbets, and ices is driving the growth of the segment. Furthermore, orange oil extract aids in the prevention and treatment of skin diseases, acne, and stomach ache.