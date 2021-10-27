Peritoneal Dialysis Market forecast till 2025 detailed in new research report

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a form of dialysis that uses the inner lining of abdomen to filter blood when the kidneys are not functioning effectively. This procedure drains waste and excess fluid from body by using peritoneal membrane; it can be performed manually or via automated systems.

The global peritoneal dialysis market generated $3,213 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,074 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. The peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD), technological advancement in PD devices, and growth in awareness regarding automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). In addition, shortage of kidneys for transplantation and rise in prevalence of diabetes & hypertension further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of PD devices and complications associated with peritoneal dialysis impede the market growth.

The global peritoneal dialysis market is segmented based on treatment type, product type, end user, and region. Based on treatment type, the market is classified as continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). Based on product type, the market is segmented as peritoneal dialysis solution, device, peritoneal dialysis set, catheter, and others. According to end user, the market is divided into home-based dialysis, and dialysis center & hospital based dialysis. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27230

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Treatment Type

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product Type

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

By End User

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Baxter International Inc.

Cook Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medionics International, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Newsol Technologies Inc.

Poly Medicure Limited

Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27230

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]