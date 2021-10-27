PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Segment by Application, Size, Trend, Overview and Forecast to 2027
Polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers, which can’t be melted when they are exposed to the heat. Polyurethanes are being formed by the reaction between isocyanate and polyols system. Polyurethane widely used in footwear, polyurethane shoes can be manufactured at a lower cost. Polyurethane provides durability, comfortability, and lightweight to the footwear. Sole made by polyurethane are abrasion-free. Polyurethane sole can be attached to the body of the footwear, which can give ease to the different designs. Process of application of polyurethane sole can be differ based on the footwear design such as work and safety, slippers, sandals, and others.
PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market will grow significantly in the forecasted period due to the driving factors such as increasing demand for lightweight, comfortable, and designer footwear in the market. Tough competitive environment among footwear brand will further entice the demand of PU sole market. Predominantly, concerns related to the health issue due to the use of polyurethane in footwear could hamper the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market. However, rapidly changing fashion trends will create an opportunity for the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market.
The PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market is segmented on the basis of raw material, footwear type. On the basis of raw material, the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market is segmented into, MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (toluene diphenyl diisocyanate), polyols. On the basis of end-user industry, the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market is segmented into, leisure, work and safety, slippers & sandals, others.
Key Players: BASF SE, Coim Group, Covestro, Dowdupont, Huntsman, Inoac Corporation, Lanxess, Lubrizol, Manali Petrochemicals, Wanhua Chemical Group
Competitive Landscape
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global PU Sole market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.
Regional Outlook:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional outlook of the Global PU Sole Market research study report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report puts explicit emphasis on the most dynamic information of the global market, gained with the assistance of industry-best analytical methods.
Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.
