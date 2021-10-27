Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Study by Top Key Vendors of Global Market Life-flo, Bio Planete, Frank’s Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Leven Rose and Others

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market is valued approximately USD 676.58 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pumpkin fruit refers to the squash of a plant which in general are commercially cultivated. Pumpkin are used to make pie that is given as thanksgiving meal. Pumpkin seed contains various nutrients and minerals in abundance, it provides various health benefits. This are also recommended by WHO as a good source of zinc along with magnesium, protein and copper. Pumpkin seed has been proven as a great remedy for heart. This seed oil are also used in beauty products.

Increasing health consciousness is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increased uses of high-quality oils & foods product offers growth opportunities. Also, increasing demand for bio-oil manufactured using natural substances is contributing towards growth of global Pumpkin Seed Oil market. Further, Pumpkin Seed Oils offers several benefits such as immunity growth, provides anti-diabetic treatment, and help increase liver health that regulates their demand across various regions. However, over-consumption of pumpkin seed oils leads high blood pressure and backache that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Free, Sample Copy of Study Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085555

The regional analysis of global Pumpkin Seed Oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of pumpkin seed oils among its end-users in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Pumpkin Seed Oil market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Life-flo, Bio Planete, Frank’s Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Leven Rose, Mountain Rose Herbs, HealthAid, Now Foods, Holland & Barrett, Spring Valley, Sanmark and Others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

Food

Medical

Industry

By Regions

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085555

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609