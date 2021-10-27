Roof Insulation Market Global Segments, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

The global roof insulation market is a progressing market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Insulation is a material or a blend of two or more materials that can be used to avoid heat loss or heat gain to save the valuable energy. The material is available in any size, and shape, as per the different applications. It acts as a barrier to heat loss and heat gain, particularly in roofs and ceilings, walls and floors. It has the ability to protect the environment from greenhouse gasses and improves the working efficiencies of the system. Insulation is also very effective at absorbing sound and will help reduce noise transmission through the building, giving you a quieter and more comfortable environment, which acts as a major driving factor for the market growth.

The popularity of building insulation and other applications have grown over the last few years. It can be used for different purposes such as sound, heat, and electricity insulation. The key drivers for the growth of the insulation products market are increasing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation and rise in construction & industrial activities. The insulation products can be found in households, commercial and industries applications.

Besides saving energy and reducing the costs incurred in energy consumption, roof insulation brings down the pollution level and enhances the comfort zone inside the building, which is the major driving factor of the market. Moreover, strict laws for energy preservation, environment protection, sustainable development has prompted rise in demand of insulation products.

The global roof insulation market has been segmented, based on material, of which the glass wool segment accounted for the largest market share, in the forecast period. On the basis of insulation type, it has been segmented as batts & rolls, rigid insulation, reflective systems and others. Batts & rolls segment stands at the first place, and are expected to grow further in the forecast period. On the basis of application, it is segmented as pitched and flat. Flat roof is expected to dominate the market by application due to cost-efficient roof shape and the capability of absorbing a high amount of solar energy. Roof insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than

BASF (Germany)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

International A/S (Denmark)

Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany

Saint-Gobain (France)

Owens Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (U.S.)

Rockwool International (Denmark)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Paroc (Finland)

Market Research Analysis:

The growing need for energy efficiency in buildings, will drive the growth prospects of the global insulation market in the forecast period. Some of the major factors that drive the market’s growth are high noise reduction, hassle-free, and quick installation. The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within the construction industry. Geographically, Asia Pacific insulation market led the global industry, and it is characterized by high insulation demand in residential and commercial buildings. High industrialization rates, coupled with increased construction spending in emerging economies of China and India along with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines have driven the need for better infrastructure.

Intended Audience

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, and market share analysis for the leading players along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios & strategies in the global Roof Insulation market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political, & economic environments. The project report, further, provides views on both the historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global roof insulation market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Roof Insulation market by its product and region.

By Type:

Batts & Rolls

Rigid Insulation

Reflective Systems

Others

By Material:

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

By Application:

Flat Roof

Pitched Roof

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

