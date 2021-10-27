Smart Irrigation Market 2019 Exclusively Available By Leading Key Players: Netafim , Rachio , Rain Bird , The Toro Company , Weathermatic

Smart irrigation systems tailor watering schedules and run times automatically to meet specific landscape needs. These controllers considerably improve outdoor water use efficiencies. When compared to the traditional irrigation controllers which operate on a preset programmed schedule and timers, smart irrigation controllers monitor soil conditions, weather, evaporation and plant water use for automatically adjusting the watering schedule to actual conditions of the site.

The Smart irrigation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation, need for efficient irrigation systems to boost smart irrigation controller acceptance, and integration of smartphones with irrigation controller and software applications. However, the high technological costs involved in implementation and limited technical skills among farmers is expected to hamper the growth of smart irrigation market.

Top Key Players of this Report

1. Baseline Inc.

2. CALSENSE

3. ET Water Systems, Inc.

4. Hunter Industries

5. HydroPoint Data Systems

6. Netafim

7. Rachio inc.

8. Rain Bird Corporation

9. The Toro Company

10. Weathermatic

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Irrigation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart irrigation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart irrigation market with detailed market segmentation by component, irrigation controllers, application, and geography. The global smart irrigation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart irrigation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart irrigation market is segmented on the basis of component, irrigation controllers, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as controllers, sensors, water flow meters, and fertilizer meter. On the basis of the irrigation controllers the market is segmented as weather-based controllers and sensor-based controllers. Further, based on application, the market is divided into golf courses, greenhouse, residential, turf & landscape, open field, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart irrigation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Smart irrigation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart irrigation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart irrigation market in these regions.

