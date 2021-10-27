Superhydrophobic Coating Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Superhydrophobic Coating Market Overview:

Superhydrophobic Coating Market is growth driven by rapid adoption in the electronics industry as they protect sensitive electronic parts from water damage. Superhydrophobic coatings extend product life and reduce the extent of water damage, resulting in cost savings. These coatings also provide anti-fingerprint, self-cleaning, and anti-soiling properties. With the increasing demand for gadgets across the globe, the use of superhydrophobic coatings is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global superhydrophobic coatings market in MRFR’s report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, property, end user industry, and region. By raw material, the market is segmented into graphene, carbon nanotubes, silica nanoparticles, and others.

By property, the market is divided into anti-corrosion, non-wetting, anti-microbial, and others. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into transportation & allied logistics, medical, electricals & electronics, optical, construction, textiles and leather. Among these, the electronics segment is expected to lead the market with the largest share due to the requirement from the industry to offer cost effective electronics which are durable, thus leading to increased use of superhydrophobic coatings for protection of sensitive electrical components.

Key Players

NeverWet, Advanced NanoTech Lab, Hydrobead, Rust-Oleum, Excel Coatings, Lotus Leaf Inc., P2i International Ltd, United Protective Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, and UltraTech International Inc. are among the important market players of the global superhydrophobic coatings market.

Regional Analysis

The global market is divided into key regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global superhydrophobic coatings market and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The region leads the global coatings market and has a truly significant electrical and electronics industry which drives the demand for superhydrophobic coatings. The region with its inclusion of China and India among others has established itself as a manufacturing hub. Moreover, rapid construction in swiftly urbanizing emerging economies are making extensive use of superhydrophobic coatings for construction purposes.

North America and Latin America are expected to witness increased market growth due to the increased demand for consumer electronics and automotive in these regions. North America is prominent region due to the presence of several important market players and their significant investments in increasing market opportunities. Moreover, Latin America has established itself as a key manufacturer of automotive as major automotive players move manufacturing plants to emerging economies to leverages lower costs.

Market Insights

Superhydrophobic coatings, as the name suggests are coatings which repel water. Made up by nanoscopic surface layers in an effort to mimic natural superhydrophobic surfaces, these coatings can be applied to glass, concrete, textiles, plastic, wood, and others while offering benefits such as resistance to dirt, corrosion, and abrasions. Market Research Future has released its latest report on superhydrophobic coatings which reveals various essential market factors and key figures for the forecast period of 2016 t0 2023.

With applications across a variety of industries such as building & construction, electronics & telecommunication, automotive, textiles & leather, and medical & healthcare industries, the superhydrophobic coatings market is expected to grow significantly, as the demand in these end-user industries increases. Superhydrophobic coatings have several benefits such as the ability to extend product life and reduce or avoid water damage which indirectly translates to cost-effectiveness. Moreover, their properties provide added benefits of self-cleaning, anti-soiling and anti-fingerprint properties. As such, the electronics industry is a vital driver of the superhydrophobic coatings market due to the use of these coatings to protect sensitive electronic components from water damage. Textiles are another key industry where superhydrophobic coatings are in high demand as consumers are highly attracted to the idea of clothing which does not stain easily and offers weather resistance during wet climates.

Moreover, the increased demand for superhydrophobic coatings is in response to the technological advances and R&D activities being carried out for the development of highly transparent coatings which provide optical clarity and will likely lead to the proliferation of various applications in the next few years.

