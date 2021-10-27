Video On Demand (VoD) Service Market 2019 Estimate to Boost Growth in Demand by 2027: According to New Research Profiling Top Vendors- Amazon, Apple, Netflix, VUDU, Comcast Corporation, Muvi, Sky UK, Home Box Office, CinemaNow, Hulu

The key factors driving the growth of video on demand (VoD) service market include improved customer viewing experience, growth, and success of Content on-Demand (CoD) services, developments in digital video landscape, and accessibility to highly reliable data networks & vertical integration by social media platforms to deliver streaming video services. Moreover, some factors such as broadband efficiency, 4G connectivity, and digitization are encouraging global OTT players to look for growth opportunities which in turn enable video on demand (VoD) service market to grow in the coming years. However, technical anomalies causing unavoidable interruptions and difficulty in attaining negotiable content licensing are the challenges that restrict the market to grow.

Video on Demand (VoD) is a technology that permits TV programs, movies, news, and sports events to be provided directly to a PC, set-top box, mobile phone, smart IP TV through satellite TV, cable network or Internet network on demand. Video on demand service providers caters a platform to the digital video subscribers for getting access to a huge library of multimedia content which they can watch based on their convenience. Video on Demand subscribers can stop and start, rewind, pause viewing content as per their choice, regardless of the location.

Companies profiled in this report includes, Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Netflix Inc., VUDU Inc., Comcast Corporation, Muvi LLC, Sky UK Limited, Home Box Office Inc., CinemaNow, and Hulu LLC among others.

Global Video On Demand (VoD) Service Market Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Video On Demand (VoD) Service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Video On Demand (VoD) Service market.

