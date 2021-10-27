Volleyball Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Volleyball Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Volleyball Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Volleyball is a kind of Inflatable Ball used in team sports in which two teams of six players are separated by a net. The standard volleyball is made of leather or synthetic leather, weighs between 9 and 10 ounces and has a circumference of 25.6 to 26.4 inches. The ball has a rubber bladder and can be one color or a combination of colors.

For production, China is the largest manufacturing bases of Volleyball, over 31.92% Volleyball are manufactured in this region. Due to low labor cost and materials cost, China is the best choice for manufacturers. Among these countries, China is the largest one and followed by Asia (China Excluded).

In general, the market concentration is relative low. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Volleyball with small capacity.

The global Volleyball market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Volleyball market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Volleyball in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Volleyball in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Volleyball market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Volleyball market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Mikasa

Molten

Tachikara

Wilson

Spalding

STAR

Under Armour

Baden

Lanhua

LeeSheng

Train

Li-Ning

Market size by Product

PU

PVC

Others

Market size by End User

Competition

Training

Recreational activities

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Volleyball market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Volleyball market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Volleyball companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Volleyball submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders

Volleyball Manufacturers

Volleyball Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Volleyball Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

