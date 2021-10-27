Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Global Evaluation by Innovation Trends, Current Overview, Offerings and Explosive Growth 2025

The report on “Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Wireless charging is an emerging technology that provides enhanced durability of electric vehicles (EVs) and ease of charging. The miles covered per charge by the electric vehicles and the availability of the charging stations and time required for charging are some of the restraining factors for the adoption of the electric vehicles. As the electric vehicles are premium vehicles, they are equipped with the high-end features such as premium lighting, infotainment, and touch screen panels. These features are powered by the soul battery box available for traction and auxiliary functions. The regular use of these devices causes excessive draining of battery. These issues can be resolved with the help of wireless charging technology.

Continental AG, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Qualcomm Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Powermat Technologies Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., Witricity Corporation., Toshiba Corporation., Elix Wireless, and Evatran Group Inc.

With the rise in trend and focus toward the autonomous ride sharing, the wireless electric vehicle charging is the most viable option for the OEMs or the autonomous fleet operators. Qualcomm Incorporated and WiTricity Corporation are some of the leading key players operating in the wireless electric vehicle charging market.

The wireless charging market is segmented into power source, installation, Distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. The power source segment is further divided into 3-<11 kW, 11-50 kW, and >50 kW. The market based on installation includes home and commercial. Depending on the distribution channel the market is segregated into OEMs and aftermarket. The vehicle type segment is further divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and commercial electric vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

