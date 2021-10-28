2019 Automotive Bearings Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Automotive Bearings Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Automotive Bearings Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Automotive Bearings market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

Place a Direct Order of Automotive Bearings Market @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245473

Key Market Trends:

Rolling Element Bearings Dominated the Market and are Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The global automotive rolling element bearings market was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2018, and is expected to project a CAGR of 5.39%, during the forecast period.

Tapered roller, needle roller, spherical roller, and cylindrical/straight roller are the major types of automotive rolling element bearings. These bearings have been widely deployed in vehicle systems, predominantly in the engine, transmission, and wheels (excluding needle rollers for wheel bearings).

During 2017-2018, major bearing manufacturers, like SKF, NSK, Schaeffler, and JTEKT, announced their investment plans regarding expansion of their rolling element bearings production facilities, to meet the growing demand in the automotive industry. The above-mentioned manufacturers have expanded their rolling element bearing production facilities, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, and especially in countries like Japan, India, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and China. Tapered and needle roller bearings are identified as the major production plans of the aforementioned players.

Owing to the growing competition in the automotive rolling bearings market, bearing manufacturers have focused on improving their rolling element bearing products. Thus, in 2018, the automotive industry has seen numerous developments of new rolling element bearings. For instance, in April 2018, Schaeffler developed a new transmission bearing with low friction, known as an angular roller unit (ARU). In March 2018, NSK developed a 2.5-generation high-performance taper-roller hub unit bearing with a hub shaft for vehicles, like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and commercial vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Market

In the automotive bearings market, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the market, followed by Japan and India. The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the growing demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically. Additionally, in 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increased sales of the vehicles in the country are expected to give rise to brake system market, creating demand for production.

However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence, which hindered the growth of the market. Furthermore, industry experts predict a further decline in vehicles sales in 2019. To overcome the same, the government has unveiled numerous measures to increase sales of cars, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

In India, in 2018, vehicle sales declined owing to an uneven monsoon, poor festive demand, and high fuel and insurance costs. However, owing to the government’s Make in India initiative, automotive component manufacturers are investing in the country, by either investing or launching a new product, or through mergers and acquisition. For instance, ABC Bearing Limited is merging with Timken India Limited. This merger will help both the companies to achieve a larger product portfolio, access new domestic and export markets, and increase market share and economies of scale.

Automotive Bearings Market Provides The Following:

Inquire Before Purchase Automotive Bearings Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245473

Automotive Bearings Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Automotive Bearings Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Automotive Bearings Market

Chapter 3: Automotive Bearings Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Automotive Bearings Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Automotive Bearings Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Automotive Bearings Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Automotive Bearings Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Automotive Bearings Market

For Detailed TOC Click Here

” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]