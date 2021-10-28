Automotive IC Market in Asia Pacific Region is Predicted to Grow Exponentially During Forecasted Period

Global Market Insights recently added a detailed Automotive IC Market research study across the global, regional and country level. The report provides 360° analysis from view of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries. The research report analyses and provides the historical data along with current performance of the global market and estimates the future trend of the industry based on this detailed study.

The Asia Pacific automotive IC market is growing rapidly in recent years owing to the high production of passenger and commercial vehicles in countries including China and Japan. The presence of several automobile OEMs & system manufacturers in the region also contributes to industry development. The easy & cheap availability of electronic components and raw materials in the Asian countries is adding up to the increasing manufacturing activities in the market. Additionally, Europe is also gaining traction due to the presence of several leading OEMs and luxury car manufacturers in the region.

Automotive IC Market size is set to grow exponentially to 2025 driven by increasing implementation of electronic components and systems due to technological innovations in modern vehicles. The global automotive industry is experiencing high adoption of electronic systems in various applications such as body, powertrain, advanced safety & chassis systems, etc. As a result, these systems require efficient & compatible components including ECUs, transceivers, and circuits, further accelerating the automotive IC market growth. Moreover, the increasing semiconductor content in the recently developed autonomous & electric vehicles is another factor generating the demand for such products

The increasing vehicle system complexity and integration of several components into small modules are challenges hampering the automotive IC market. Due to the incorporation of complex systems designs, ICs face issues in communicating and networking with other components that will impact the overall system performance. These issues can be overcome by the manufacturers by developing application-specific and compatible circuits that can support high-end applications in EVs, automated vehicles, etc.

The rapid adoption of electrification technologies in vehicle systems, such as drivetrain, engine management systems, etc., is creating a high demand for efficient ICs, further developing the automotive IC market. Additionally, the growing need for utilizing automobile electronic systems that support low-carbon emissions and consume less energy is an essential factor that contributes to the demand for advanced electronic components. These factors along with government initiatives and concerns related to controlling vehicular pollution and reducing road fatalities across the globe are further adding up to the market expansion prospects.

In the automotive IC market, analog circuit types are gaining high traction owing to the increasing implementation in EVs and HEVs. The rising production & sales of EVs across several countries, mainly China and the U.S. led to an increased sale of semiconductors. The market manufacturers have developed several application-specific circuits that support the vehicle system requirements such as entertainment, connectivity, and power management applications.

The key players operating in the automotive IC market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The prominent companies in the market focus on developing highly efficient semiconductors and circuits that support complex automobile systems.

The companies have also developed application-specific ICs that are deployed in systems such as airbags, driver assistance, engine management, transmission control, and battery management. The industry players face high competition from the leading companies as they have long-term partnerships and strong relations with auto OEMs across the globe. To survive in a highly competitive industry, companies are focusing on product innovations and low-pricing strategies. They also adopt several merger & acquisition strategies to strengthen the company’s position in the industry.

