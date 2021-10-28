Collagen Casings Market illuminated by new report – key player Devro plc, DeWied International, Inc., FABIOS SA, FIBRAN, S.A., LEM Products

Collagen casings are sausage casings fabricated from collagen used for packaging sausages. Collagen is a natural protein product derived from the layer of animal hide, removed and refined. They come in both edible as well as non-edible forms. Edible collagen casing sausages are easily cooked and safe to consume. Collagen casings serve as a holder for the meat mixture. The material is ground and then swelled in the acidic medium and later sieved, filtered, and finally extruded into casings. Collagen casings are advantageous in terms that they have consistent diameters and hence are uniform and aid portion control.

This market intelligence report on Collagen Casings market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027.

PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Collagen Casings market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business's activities and performance.

The global collagen casings market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-use. Based on product type, the market is segmented as edible and non-edible. By application, the market is segmented as fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, meat-based snacks, and others. The market, on the basis of the end-use is classified as industrial food processing, foodservice, private label, butcheries and meat processors, and others.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities. Companies Profiled in this report includes Devro plc, DeWied International, Inc., FABIOS SA, FIBRAN, S.A., LEM Products, Inc., Nippi. Inc., Nitta Casings Inc., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Viscofan, S.A., Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.

