Convenience Mom And Pop Stores Global Market Latest Advancements & Market Outlook 2019 to 2022 | 7-Eleven, FamilyMart , Alimentation Couche-Tard , Lawson OXXO

The convenience or mom and pop stores market consists of sales of goods and some services through convenience or mom and pop stores by entities (usually sole traders or partnerships but in some cases organizations) that provide the retail service of supplying food, toiletries and other daily ‘necessities’ to ultimate users through conveniently located small stores.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global convenience, mom and pop stores market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 37% of the global convenience, mom and pop stores market. North America was the smallest region in the global convenience, mom and pop stores market.

Top Key Players of this Report

7-Eleven

FamilyMart

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Lawson

OXXO

Most of the Convenience, Mom and Pop Stores have adopted digital technologies. Mom-and-pop retailers have started using digital systems for payments through smartphones. Buyers that do not own a smartphone use Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for payments. SMS-based payments are also getting popular among mom-and-pop retailers. The emergence of startups like SnapBizz, XLogix, Stock Wise, FonePaisa and SuperZop has also helped these retailers to create systems to go digital.

