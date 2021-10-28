Digital Freight Brokerage Market Increasing Demand with Leading key players: Echo Global Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Transfix, Convoy, Cargomatic, Trucker Path, J.B. Hunt Transport, Cargocentric, Uber Freight, TGMatrix

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Freight Brokerage market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The digital freight broker is also referred as urbanization of trucking. The digitalization is the latest craze in the logistics industry. The latest advancement in freight brokerage is the adoption of technically advanced apps. The increasing technological innovation in supply chain and logistics are gaining the attention of digital freight brokers market.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012420697/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Echo Global Logistics, Coyote Logistics, Transfix, Convoy, Cargomatic, Trucker Path, J.B. Hunt Transport, Cargocentric, Uber Freight, TGMatrix

This study considers the Digital Freight Brokerage value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Roadway

Seaway

Railway

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Food and beverages

Automotive

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other(aerospace and defense)

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012420697/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Freight Brokerage market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Freight Brokerage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Freight Brokerage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Freight Brokerage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Freight Brokerage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Freight Brokerage by Players

4 Digital Freight Brokerage by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Echo Global Logistics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Freight Brokerage Product Offered

11.1.3 Echo Global Logistics Digital Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Echo Global Logistics News

11.2 Coyote Logistics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Freight Brokerage Product Offered

11.2.3 Coyote Logistics Digital Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Coyote Logistics News

11.3 Transfix

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Freight Brokerage Product Offered

11.3.3 Transfix Digital Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Transfix News

11.4 Convoy

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012420697/buy/4660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.