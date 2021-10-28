Drone Services Market Set to Register 51.4% CAGR During 2018-2023 | Airware, Aerobo , Cyberhawk Innovations , Sky-Futures, Sensefly , Unmanned Experts, Sharper Shape, Dronedeploy

Global Drone Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Based on industry, the infrastructure segment of the drone services market is projected to witness highest growth, owing to the increasing use of drones in the infrastructure industry for a broad range services, such as aerial photography & remote sensing, data acquisition & analytics, and mapping & surveying, among others. The agriculture industry is also one of the major segments in the drone services market, as drone-based services such as crop monitoring, inspection, and pesticide spraying are widely being adopted in this industry.

This report studies the Drone Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Drone Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the drone services market is the increasing demand for drone services for monitoring and inspection across various industries.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012421771/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Airware, Inc. , Aerobo , Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. , Sky-Futures Ltd. , Sensefly Ltd. , Unmanned Experts Inc. , Sharper Shape Inc., Dronedeploy Inc. , Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc. , Phoenix Drone Services LLC

The global Drone Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 51.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Drone Services.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed wing Drone

Multirotor Drone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012421771/discount

Table of Content:

1 Drone Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Airware, Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Drone Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Airware, Inc. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Aerobo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Drone Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Aerobo Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Drone Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. Drone Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sky-Futures Ltd.

3 Global Drone Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Drone Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America Drone Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Drone Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Drone Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Drone Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Drone Services by Countries

10 Global Drone Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global Drone Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Drone Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012421771/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.