Global Cell Therapy Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Cell therapy products, which are derived from stem cells, tissues, and organs grown in laboratories, are injected into patients. The growing number of clinical trials, government and private funding, and increasing number of partnerships between companies are driving the growth of the global cell therapy market. Cell therapy products that are available in the market are based on autologous and allogenic cells. The demand of cell therapy treatment is increasing. This is because cell therapy products can be used for personalized treatment.
In 2018, the global Cell Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cell Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dendreon
Mesoblast
Vericel
Novartis AG
GlaxoSmithKline plc
MEDIPOST
Osiris
PHARMICELL
NuVasive, Inc.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd
ANTEROGEN.CO.,LTD.
Cynata
CELLECTIS
BioNTech IMFS
EUFETS GmbH
Cognate
Pluristem
Grupo Praxis
Genzyme Corporation
Advanced Tissue
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Autologous
Allogeneic
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and clinics
ASCs
Regenerative medicine centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cell Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cell Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
