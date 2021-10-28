Global Power Quality Meter Market 2019 Trend Expected To Guide From 2024: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application

Power quality is measured according to the quality with which it is delivered to the end customers; power quality is deemed as high when it has clean sinusoidal waveforms without any spikes, sags, and other electrical disturbances. It should also be free from transients, harmonics, and other such distortions. Over the years, with the advances in technologies and equipment, power quality has become a major issue for power providers and their customers.

2019 Overview of the Power Quality Meter Market:-

Topmost manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Power Quality Meter Market Are:

ABB

Eaton

Electro Industries/GaugeTech

GE

Schneider Electric

Accuenergy

B&K Precision

Danaher

Dranetz Technologies

Emerson

FLIR Systems

Fluke Corporation

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

Honeywell International

Itron

Keysight Technologies

Megger

Sensus

Siemens

Valhalla Scientific

Vitrek

Wasion Group Holding

Yokogawa Test & Measurement

Power Quality Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study. Power Quality Meter Market Segment by Type covers:

Single Phase

Three Phase Power Quality Meter Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Industrial & Manufacturing

Commercial

Utilities

Transportation