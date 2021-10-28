Global Specialty Fertilizers Market 2019: Applications, Types And Market Analysis Including Growth Trends And Forecasts To 2024

Water-soluble fertilizers are considered the fastest growing segment while slow and controlled release fertilizers constitute a major portion of the market. North America is the largest market by revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to growing prevalence of crop diseases, increasing population, rising health, environmental concerns, growing focus of market players, and increasing government initiatives.

2019 Overview of the Specialty Fertilizers Market:-

Topmost manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Specialty Fertilizers Market Are: Yara International,,Sociedad Quimica Y Minera,,Sinochem,,Haifa Chemicals,,Agrium,,Mosaic,,Art Wilson,,Atlantic Gold,,Behn Meyer,,Borealis,,Brandt,,Clariant,,Coromandel Fertilizers,,Ever Grow,,Everris Fertilizers,,Helena Chemical,,Helios Prodotti & Tecnologie,,Honeywell,,ICL Fertilizers,,Italpollina,,Israel Chemical,,. And More……

Specialty Fertilizers Market Segment by Type covers:

Phosphatic Fertilizers

Potassic Fertilizers

Nitroginous Fertilizers Specialty Fertilizers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Crop-Based

Non-Crop-Based