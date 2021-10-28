Hospitality Market Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast with Top Players Compass Group , Sodexo , Aramark Corporation , Elior Group , Delaware North , Thompson Hospitality , Ovations Food Services

The hospitality industry covers lodging and dining services. It comprise businesses that provide customers with lodging, prepared meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption. It includes both accommodation and food service establishments as the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.

The Hospitality Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospitality market.

The hospitality Global Market Briefing Report from Publisher covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Top Companies Covered in this report

Compass Group plc

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

Elior Group

Delaware North

Thompson Hospitality

Ovations Food Services

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Food And Beverage Services, Accommodation

Companies Mentioned: McDonald’s, Compass Group plc, Starbucks, Sodexo, Marriott International, Inc, Yum! Brands, Aramark Corporation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc, AccorHotels, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in $ billions.

Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

