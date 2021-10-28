Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market – 2019

 

Report Summary:

Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. It forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required unlike Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement.
The industrial ethernet switch market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to reduction of business downtime, availability of information at every location fast exchange of data between the selected sections, and automation that improves the productivity.

 

Top Key Players:


Cisco

Brocade

Juniper

IBM

Alcatel-Lucent

Check Point

Siemens

HP

Microsoft

Aruba 

 

Market segment by Type

Modular switches
Fixed configuration switches

 

Market segment by Application

Manufacturing
Aerospace and Defense
Electric and Power
Oil and Gas
Automotive and Transportation
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries

United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

 

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

12 International Player

Profiles 12.1 Cisco 12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Enterprise
Overview 12.1.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco
12.2 Brocade
12.2.1 Brocade Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business
Overview 12.2.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.2.4 Brocade Revenue Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5
12.3 Juniper
12.3.1 Juniper Enterprise Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3 .3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.3.4 Junior Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Juniper Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Enterprise
Overview 12.4.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM New Release
12.5 Alcatel-Lucent
12.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.5.2 Enterprise Description and Enterprise
Overview 12.5.3 Introduction of Industrial Ethernet
12.5.4 Alcatel Lucent Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent New Development
12.6 Check Point
12.6.1 Details of the company Check Point
12.6.2 Company description and company
overview 12.6.3 Introduction of industrial Ethernet
12.6.4 Check Point Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

 

Continue…

 

