Location of Things Market Projected to Register 24.5% CAGR to 2027 | Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Navizon, Skyhook

Location Intelligence integrates geographical dimensions with the existing data from business intelligence applications. It allows an ability to visualize numerous metrics on the map. The location-based data enables organizations to determine new competitive advantage and insights. The savvy enterprises incorporate information about the location and geography in their data, which later allows them to utilize geospatial data to assist business intelligence. In addition, location technology assists in changing business and industries. Application of IoT, big data, advanced analytics in real problems is proven to be an effective solution.

Development of internet infrastructure and IoT in recent years is primarily driven due to the need for energy efficient communications network infrastructure, and proliferation of IoT and connected devices. Such a prominent growth of IoT is projected to propel the Location of Things (LoT) market in the coming years. The global Location of Things (LoT) market was valued at US$ 19.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, and reach US$ 128.75 Bn in 2027.

The major companies operating in the Location of Things (LoT) Market globally includes:

Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Here Technologies, Navizon, Skyhook, Wireless Logic, and Trimble among others.

LoT is used to create a new ecosystem for both business and organizations. The lot is gaining high momentum in diversified industry verticals at a large scale particularly in transportation & logistics, government & utilities, and retail industry. Furthermore, rising smartphone penetrations, increase in the number of devices connected over the internet has resulted in an explosion of data. Therefore, continuous modifications in internet application ask for a location which results in generation of a large amount of data. The huge amount of data needs scrutiny and analysis for further decision making process by the industry players. Location of things targets a large number of sectors and, through society’s digital transformation, is expected to contribute to countries’ economic growth.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Location of Things (LoT) Market. To analyze and forecast the global Location of Things (LoT) Market on the basis of type, and end-user. To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Location of Things (LoT) Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries. To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions. To profiles key players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

