Luxury Car Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

Luxury Car Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Luxury Car Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Luxury Car market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

IC Engines Expected to Witness Slow Growth Rate

The IC engine segment of the market studied is currently leading the market studied, however, it is anticipated that the demand for IC engine vehicles may slow down over the forecast period. At present, major players, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi cover a significant percentage of share in the drive type market segmentation in the global luxury car market.

With the growing environmental concerns, owing to rising exhaust emissions, the governments and environmental associations across the world are tightening the emission norms. As a result, the demand for sustainable and environment-friendly transportation, such as EVs, is increasing, with governments offering higher incentives and subsidies to the owners of these vehicles.

– For instance, China registered the highest number of new EV registrations in FY 2017-2018.

– However, North America is expected to lead the luxury EV sales, owing to high disposable incomes and the availability of EV infrastructure in the region. The growing demand for style, power, and advanced telematics is also expected to continue to propel the demand for luxury EVs.

– Additionally, luxury car component manufacturers are focusing on the development of next-generation smart mobility technologies, such as autonomous driving, personal voice assistance, and retina recognition, which are also expected to boost the sales of luxury EVs.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Currently, China is one of the largest markets for luxury cars among all developing countries in the luxury car market. The premium car manufacturers, such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lexus, have always maintained positive growth in the Chinese luxury car market. In 2017, luxury cars in the country accounted for more than 9% of the overall passenger cars sales. With the growing business opportunities in the country, the market for luxury cars is expected to witness moderately fast growth.

Mercedes and BMW have dominated the luxury sedan segment of the Indian Market. In 2017, Mercedes India registered 16% growth compared to 2016. C-Class and E-class are the majorly sold models by the company.

Luxury Car Market Provides The Following:

