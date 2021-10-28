Manuka Honey Market 2019 Global Industry, Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Forecasts 2024
Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by honey bees that fertilize the Manuka shrubbery, is a standout amongst the most one of a kind and valuable types of nectar on the planet. The nectar is regularly sold as an elective prescription. There are numerous Manuka nectar utilizes that range from recuperating sore throats and stomach related diseases, to relieving Staph contaminations and gum disease
In spite of the nearness of rivalry issues, the worldwide recuperation pattern is clear,Manuka Honeyholds its bit of leeway in produce, financial specialists are as yet idealistic about this territory; the future will in any case have all the more new speculation enter the field. Despite the fact that offers of Manuka Honey brought a ton of chance, the examination gathering suggests the new contestants simply having cash yet without specialized bit of leeway and downstream help don’t to go into the Manuka Honey field.
According to this study, throughout the next five years the Manuka Honey market will enlist a 12.3% CAGR as far as income, the worldwide market size will reach US$ 1690 million by 2024, from US$ 940 million of every 2019. Specifically, this report shows the worldwide piece of the pie (deals and income) of key organizations in Manuka Honey business, partook in Chapter 3.
This report introduces a far reaching review, pieces of the pie, and development chances of Manuka Honey market by item type, application, key makers and key areas and nations.
This study considers the Manuka Honey value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
UMF 5+
UMF 10+
UMF 15+
UMF 20+
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Digestion & Inflammation Treatment
Wound-care & Skincare Products
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Comvita
Watson & Son
Manuka Health
Pure Honey New Zealand
Arataki Honey
Streamland
Ora Honey
Capilano
Nature’s Way
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Manuka Honey Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Manuka Honey by Players
4 Manuka Honey by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Manuka Honey Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
