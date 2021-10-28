Manuka Honey Market 2019 Global Industry, Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Forecasts 2024

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by honey bees that fertilize the Manuka shrubbery, is a standout amongst the most one of a kind and valuable types of nectar on the planet. The nectar is regularly sold as an elective prescription. There are numerous Manuka nectar utilizes that range from recuperating sore throats and stomach related diseases, to relieving Staph contaminations and gum disease

In spite of the nearness of rivalry issues, the worldwide recuperation pattern is clear,Manuka Honeyholds its bit of leeway in produce, financial specialists are as yet idealistic about this territory; the future will in any case have all the more new speculation enter the field. Despite the fact that offers of Manuka Honey brought a ton of chance, the examination gathering suggests the new contestants simply having cash yet without specialized bit of leeway and downstream help don’t to go into the Manuka Honey field.

According to this study, throughout the next five years the Manuka Honey market will enlist a 12.3% CAGR as far as income, the worldwide market size will reach US$ 1690 million by 2024, from US$ 940 million of every 2019. Specifically, this report shows the worldwide piece of the pie (deals and income) of key organizations in Manuka Honey business, partook in Chapter 3.

This report introduces a far reaching review, pieces of the pie, and development chances of Manuka Honey market by item type, application, key makers and key areas and nations.

This study considers the Manuka Honey value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

UMF 5+

UMF 10+

UMF 15+

UMF 20+

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Digestion & Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care & Skincare Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Comvita

Watson & Son

Manuka Health

Pure Honey New Zealand

Arataki Honey

Streamland

Ora Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Manuka Honey Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Manuka Honey by Players

4 Manuka Honey by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Manuka Honey Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

