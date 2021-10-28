MVAS Market By 2024, Report Growth, Trends, Top Key Players Review and Forecast

MVAS market in the education sector is expected to witness exponential growth, driven by the extensive use of smartphones and tablets along with the ability of the service to improve the quality of education. Telecom applications are anticipated to make notable contributions towards MVAS share, driven by escalating application of mobile value added services for spreading health awareness, diagnostic & medical treatment support, and ailment monitoring.MVAS find varied applications across the telecom & IT, BFSI, government, entertainment & media, retail, education, and healthcare sectors.

Owing to the technological breakthroughs, mobiles can favorably impact MVAS market, helping the users to check online bank account details, receive exam alerts, text messages, exchange information via SMS, play music, and use it as a tool to obtain vital information. Rising scope of mobile value-added services for online education & tutoring, entertainment, vocational training, mobile reading, infotainment, and language training will provide lucrative opportunities for the business.

In February 2017, Nuance Communications, a voice & speech recognition firm, acquired mCarbon, an Indian firm providing value added services to its customers, with an objective of expanding its business across the globe. This acquisition will help the former to enhance its brand presence across the regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Middle East Africa. According to Global Market Insights, Inc., MVAS market was assessed at USD 400 billion in 2016, is anticipated to surpass a revenue of USD 1300 billion by 2024.

SMS, infotainment, MMS, mobile money, and instant messaging are the various types of mobile value added solutions. The thriving mobile money sector is projected to make substantial contributions towards MVAS industry share, driven by the widespread demand for mobile value-added services such as mobile wallet, mobile banking, mobile remittance, and mobile payments.

Taking into consideration the topographical trends, Asia Pacific MVAS market is expected to witness a considerable expansion over the coming seven years, driven by favorable government legislations supporting the use of mobile devices along with surging demand for smartphones and iPhones as a result of large-scale mobile-to-mobile interaction between the consumers. South Korea, India, China, and Japan are the major regional revenue pockets for APAC MVAS industry

Introduction of high speed wireless communication services for mobiles and the rising internet popularity are expected to boost MVAS market value. The dynamic change in consumer lifestyles have led to the mounting usage of social media. In addition, the advent of the Internet and other related technological advancements have spurred the demand for mobile payments, which will further complement the growth of mobile values added services market. Strategies such as mergers & acquisitions implemented by the industry participants to expand their business will further support MVAS industry trends.

Huawei Technologies Company Limited, Guvera Limited, Gemalto N.V., AT&T Incorporation, Intersec Group, Opencode Systems Apple Incorporation, Saavn LLC, Baidu Incorporation, Etihad Etisalat Company, Tencent Holdings Limited, Nokia Corporation, KongZhong Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Company Limited, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Google Incorporation, Vodafone Group plc, One97 Communications Limited, Sprint Corporation, and Mahindra Comviva are the key players of MVAS market.

