Painting Tapes Market 2019 forecasts (2019-2024) with industry chain structure, competitive landscape, new projects and investment analysis.

Short Detail About Painting Tapes Market Report: Painting Tapes is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure-sensitive adhesive. It is available in a variety of widths. It is used in painting, to mask off areas that should not be painted. The adhesive is the key element to its usefulness, as it allows the tape to be easily removed without leaving residue or damaging the surface to which it is applied. The tape is available in several strengths, rated on a 1€“100 scale based on the strength of the adhesive. Most painting operations will require a tape in the 50 range. Household masking tape is made of an even weaker paper and lower-grade adhesive.

Painting Tapes Market Top Manufacturers : 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies, Berry Global, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Bolex, Advance Tapes

Painting Tapes Market Regional Analysis : USA, Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy, Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

Painting Tapes Market Segment by Type :

Foam, Paper, Plastic, Others

Painting Tapes Market Segment by Applications :

Foam, Paper, Plastic, OthersMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Automotive, Building and Construction, General Industrial, Aerospace, Others

Scope of the Painting Tapes Market Report: China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Painting Tapes market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Painting Tapes in 2017.,In the industry, 3M Company profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Nitto Denko Corp and Beiersdorf (Tesa) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.27%, 10.12% and 3.58% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.,Painting Tapes technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.,The worldwide market for Painting Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 3380 million US$ in 2024, from 2480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.,This report focuses on the Painting Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,,

