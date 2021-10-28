Power Distribution Unit Market 2019-2027 Ongoing Trend with Top Players Profile Analysis as ABB Group, Central Industrial Supply Company, Cisco, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing, Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Group

The Industry Report “Power Distribution Unit Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Power Distribution Unit market.

The power distribution unit (PDU), also known as mains distribution unit (MDU), is a device designed to distribute, control and manages electric power in a data center. Power distribution units can be accessed and connected over remote networks and effectively provide statistics on power usage effectiveness. PDUs help in minimizing the downtime of servers while increasing uptime, monitor power usage and reduce overall power consumption.

The power distribution unit market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the high demand for data centers on account of rising data volume. Besides, several advantages, such as real-time data monitoring, reduced power consumption and increased uptime in modern power distribution units, are further expected to boost the market growth. However, growing data center server complexity may hamper the growth of the power distribution unit market. On the other hand, a growing demand for cloud computing is expected to showcase symbolic opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ABB Group

Central Industrial Supply Company Inc. (CIS)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp.

The “Global Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Power Distribution Unit industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Power Distribution Unit market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Power Distribution Unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global power distribution unit market is segmented on the basis of type, power phase, distribution channel and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as basic, intelligent, metered and switched. By power phase, the market is segmented as single phase and three phase. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented as offline and online. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, education, data center, utilities, military & defense and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Power Distribution Unit market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Power Distribution Unit Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Power Distribution Unit market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Power Distribution Unit market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

